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Odisha skeleton row: Jeetu Munda forgives banks officials, says don't want action against them

"I have received around Rs 15 lakh from different people for carrying her skeletal remains," Munda said.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 15:27 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 15:27 IST
India NewsOdishaIndiaSkeletonbank

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