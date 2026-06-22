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Odisha Speaker dismisses BJD, Congress' demand to disqualify 11 MLAs for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls

The Congress had also filed a petition seeking the disqualification of its members, such as Sofia Firdous of Barabati-Cuttack, Ramesh Jena of Sanakhemindu, and Dasarath Gamag of Moihana.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 07:26 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 07:26 IST
India NewsOdishaCongressIndian PoliticsBJDRajya Sabha Elections

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