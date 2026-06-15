Odisha teen calls helpline, stops own marriage to 40-year-old man

<p>A 17-year-old girl in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odisha">Odisha's</a> Kandhamal has prevented her own marriage to a 40-year-old man after dialling the district child helpline. She took the step after she was unsuccessful in convincing her parents not to force her into wedlock, officials told <em>PTI</em> on Monday.</p><p>The Class 11 student, ran to her aunt's place as her opposition to the marriage did not bother her parents, Shiv Shankar Behera, a member of the Kandhamal district childline told <em>PTI.</em></p>.A misdiagnosis of child marriage — lessons from Telangana.<p>"She continued to be pressured for marriage even at her aunt's house, and her parents wanted her to be back in her native village for the wedding. Following this, she dialled child helpline, 1098, and sought urgent protection," Behera said. </p><p>The childline contacted the Sarangagarh police station, and the officials rescued the girl from her aunt's house after receiveing the distress call. </p><p>The girl was initially taken to the local One-Stop Centre for safe shelter and counselling, and later handed over to the Child Welfare Committee.</p><p>"She is a meritorious student and wanted to study further. We thank the girl for showing extraordinary courage," Behera said. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>