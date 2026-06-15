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Odisha teen calls helpline, stops own marriage to 40-year-old man

The Class 11 student, ran to her aunt's place as her opposition to the marriage did not bother her parents.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:17 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:17 IST
India NewsOdishachild marriage

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