Odisha: Three mowed down by vehicles during morning walk

Last Updated 08 October 2023, 10:32 IST

Three people died after being mowed down by vehicles during morning walk in separate incidents in Odisha's Angul and Bolangir districts on Sunday, police said.

Two people were killed after being run over by a vehicle in Angul district, while another person died in a similar incident in Bolangir district.

Two friends, identified as Rajesh Sundhi and Madab Kumar Samad, were run over by a speeding vehicle on NH 49 near Muktapur in Pallahara police station area in Angul district, a police officer said.

A case of unnatural death was registered and further investigation is underway, he said.

In a similar incident, a speeding pick-up van mowed down a tribal youth near Gedabanjhi Chhak in Patnagarh in Bolangir district, another police officer said.

The deceased was identified as class 12 student Purusottam Bhoi. The accident took place when he was out for a morning walk with four of his friends.

After the incident, angry locals staged a road blockade, affecting vehicular traffic between Bolangir and Patnagarh. Police reached the spot and tried to placate the agitating locals.

India NewsOdisha

