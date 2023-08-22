Odisha: 'Tortured' by IPS officer’s wife, woman home guard loses legs in suicide bid

A woman home guard of Odisha lost both of her legs under the wheels of a running train in her attempt to die by suicide allegedly after being tortured by a DIG-rank officer's wife, at whose residence she was working. In a written complaint to Odisha’s home guard DG Sudhanshu Sarangi, the victim accused the senior IPS officer’s wife of verbally abusing her and beating her up if she failed to perform her job properly.