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Odisha viral video | Tribal man faced 'cruelty' from bank, local authorities several times: BJD

Patra led a BJD fact-finding team that expressed concern over the "cruelty" meted out to the tribal man.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 09:47 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 09:47 IST
India NewsOdishaBJDTribal man

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