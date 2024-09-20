Odisha women commission begins probe into 'sexual assault' of woman at police station

Bhubaneswar: Taking suo-motu cognisance of the alleged sexual assault of a fiancé of an army officer in Bharatpur police station, the Odisha State Commission for Women (SCW) on Friday started an investigation into the incident.

SCW Chairperson Minati Behera herself visited the Bharatpur police station on Friday to inquire about the incident. She held discussions with the staff and collected some case-related documents.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the police station, Behera said, "We have suo-motu taken the case and started an inquiry. As the crime branch has taken over the case, they took away the documents. So, we have collected whatever documents available with the Bharatpur police station."

Behera said she will visit the victim's house and talk to her. The commission will also visit the office of the crime branch to collect required documents and discuss with the investigating officials, she said.