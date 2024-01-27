JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Odisha’s centenarian freedom fighter Nilamani Samal dies

Samal, also the president of State Freedom Fighter Samiti, Odisha, was imprisoned for three years by the British during the freedom struggle.
Last Updated 27 January 2024, 14:35 IST

Follow Us

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s freedom fighter Nilamani Samal died at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack at the age of 101 on Saturday, his family said.

He is survived by a son.

Samal, also the president of State Freedom Fighter Samiti, Odisha, was imprisoned for three years by the British during the freedom struggle.

The centenarian freedom fighter, a resident of Balipadia village near Balichandrapur in Jajpur district, was suffering from old-age-related complications for several days.

He was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Medicine ward at SCBMCH. The state government had formed a panel of doctors to look after his treatment.

The veteran freedom fighter had been conferred with the Presidential awards twice and felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 January 2024, 14:35 IST)
India NewsOdisha

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT