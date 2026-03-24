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Odisha's most wanted Maoist Sukru surrenders in Kandhamal

Sukru, who was a state committee member, surrendered with an AK-47 rifle, the official said.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 13:00 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 13:00 IST
India NewsOdishaMaoist

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