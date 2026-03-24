<p>Bhubaneswar: Odisha's most wanted <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maoist">Maoist</a> Sukru, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 55 lakh on his head, surrendered before the police in Kandhamal district on Tuesday along with four other cadres, DGP YB Khurania said.</p>.<p>Sukru, who was a state committee member, surrendered with an AK-47 rifle, he said.</p>.11 Maoists surrender with arms before Odisha Police in Kalahandi.<p>A native of Malkangiri district, Sukru was considered one of the last remaining Maoist leaders active in the state, he added.</p>.<p>The surrender came as the Centre's March 31 deadline to end Left-Wing Extremism approaches.</p>.<p>Security forces, comprising the Special Operations Group (SOG), CRPF, District Voluntary Force and BSF, had intensified anti-Naxal operations at the tri-junction of the Kandhamal, Rayagada and Kalahandi districts, where Sukru and his associates were hiding, officials said.</p>