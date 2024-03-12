Odisha's ruling BJD says it supports CAA implementation

BJD lawmaker Parsuram Dhada said: "The BJD welcomes the CAA as it is giving citizenship to the people and not taking away anyone’s rights to live in the country."

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik on December 17, 2019, had said: "The Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with Indian citizens, it only deals with foreigners. The Biju Janata Dal MPs, both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, made it clear that we do not support NRC. I would like to appeal to our citizens to let peace prevail and not indulge in rumour-mongering."