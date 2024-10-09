Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

One killed, 2 injured as portico of under-construction building collapses in Odisha

The incident took place in Mahisapat area beside National Highway 55 when workers were constructing the roof of the portico when the structure collapsed, a police officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 16:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 16:45 IST
India NewsOdishaBuilding Collapse

Follow us on :

Follow Us