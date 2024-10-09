One killed, 2 injured as portico of under-construction building collapses in Odisha

<p>Bhubaneswar: At least one person was killed and two others were injured after the portico of a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in Odisha's Dhankenal district on Wednesday, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place in Mahisapat area beside National Highway 55 when workers were constructing the roof of the portico when the structure collapsed, a police officer said.</p>.<p>"One person died and two others were seriously injured and have been admitted to the district hospital," a police officer said.</p>.<p>It is suspected that two or three workers might be trapped under the debris and a rescue operation is underway, he said.</p>.<p>Sub-collector Bibudha Garanaik said a detailed inquiry will be conducted and strong action will be taken against those found guilty.</p>.<p>Fire service personnel have been asked to put up high-mast lights to continue the rescue operation till the debris was cleared, he said.</p>.<p>Fire officer Prasant Dhaal said two fire teams have been deployed and more teams have been sought from nearby fire stations. </p>