Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

One killed, three injured in group clash in Odisha’s Keonjhar

The incident took place at Pandua village in the evening when a young man of one group was allegedly hacked to death by a member of the rival faction, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 21:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 21:36 IST
India NewsOdishaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us