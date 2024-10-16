One killed, three injured in group clash in Odisha’s Keonjhar

<p>Keonjhar, Odisha: One person died and three others were injured in a clash between two groups over an old rivalry at a village in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place at Pandua village in the evening when a young man of one group was allegedly hacked to death by a member of the rival faction, they said.</p>.<p>Following this, members on the side of the deceased retaliated and set the assailant’s house on fire besides attacking his father, mother and brother, a police officer said.</p>.Two killed in clash between two groups in Bihar's Sitamarhi.<p>As tension escalated, the police deployed additional personnel in the village to bring the situation under control.</p>.<p>“The police have arrested the main accused in the murder,” the officer said. </p>