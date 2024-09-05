Opposition demands Bengal-like law in Odisha for women safety

During discussion in Odisha Assembly, both the opposition parties, the BJD and the Congress, alleged that the state's BJP government has no sensitivity towards rape victims and none from the administration have met kin of the victims of rape-murder cases in Remuna in Balasore district, Naktideula in Sambalpur district, Patana in Keonjhar district and Bhubaneswar that took place after the BJP government formation in the state in June.