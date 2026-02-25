Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Opposition staging 'political drama' in name of farmers: Odisha CM in Assembly

Majhi added that the opposition was creating disturbances and staging "political drama", instead of raising voice for farmers in the House.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 23:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 23:41 IST
India NewsOdishaIndian PoliticsMohan Charan Majhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us