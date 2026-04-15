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Over 100 students fall ill after eating food at state-run school in Odisha; 1 dead, CM orders probe

Officials said the students of the Kakabandha Ashram School complained of discomfort and fell ill after eating food items "not mentioned in the authorised menu" on Sunday morning.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 02:57 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 02:57 IST
India NewsOdisha

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