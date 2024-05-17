Pandian’s faux pas helps BJP sharpen attack on BJD leader

Sambalpur (Odisha): A faux pas by BJD leader V K Pandian on iconic poets of Odisha during an election campaign here on Friday has provided new ammunition to the BJP, which attacked the bureaucrat-turned-politician over the ‘Odia asmita’ (pride) issue.

Pandian, a close associate of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, uttered names of some of the eminent personalities of the state and wondered what the BJP has done for them.

He addressed 19th-century poet ‘Swabhaba Kabi’ Gangadhar Meher as ‘Santha Kabi’ and poet and social reformer ‘Santha Kabi’ Bhima Bhoi of the same era as only ‘Kabi’, giving fuel to the BJP’s ‘Odia Asmita’ issue.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal said, “It is not a printing mistake… It is a cognizable offence…”