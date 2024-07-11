Panel formed to probe falling of Lord Balabhadra idol on servitors during Rath Yatra ritual

Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said, "The party (BJP), which came to power with blessings of Lord Jagannath is unable to protect the Lord. For ministers, the chief minister and the BJP, it may be a minor thing but it is not a small thing for the devotees." State BJP vice-president Biranchi Tripathy said the BJD has no right to make any statement as it has been involved in a series of irregularities in the management of the temple.