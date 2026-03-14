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Patnaik alleges BJP indulging in 'horse trading' in Rajya Sabha polls, ruling party rejects charge

His comment comes amid fear of cross-voting during the biennial polls in which five candidates are contesting for four seats in the state.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 13:51 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 13:51 IST
India NewsOdishaBJPIndian PoliticsNaveen PatnaikBJD

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