Patnaik rates Modi '8/10', Odisha BJP, Congress give BJD govt 'zero'

Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra of the BJP, said, 'The CM should give 10 out of 10 to the PM for his overall performance. However, I would like to give zero to Patnaik for his all-round failure. PM's governance is corruption-free, while the Patnaik government is neck-deep in corruption.' Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said he would give a 'big zero' to both the state and the central governments.