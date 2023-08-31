Patnaik, Scindia flag off Bhubaneswar-Utkela flight service

"With this determination today, not only the new airport at Utkela (Kalahandi) but also the new air service between Utkela and Bhubaneshwar under #RCS_UDAN scheme was inaugurated by Shri @Naveen_Odisha ji and Shri @Gen_VKSingh ji. I am sure that this will not only give new wings to the civil aviation sector of Odisha but will also give new impetus to employment, entrepreneurship and inclusive development."