PM Modi interacts with PMAY beneficiaries in Bhubaneswar slum

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Sabar Sahi slum in Gadakana in Bhubaneswar and inaugurated the houses of beneficiaries of PMAY-Urban.

Accompanied by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Modi spent around 30 minutes with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban and interacted with them.

The residents of the slum greeted him traditionally by offering an 'anga bastra' (cloth) and applying sandalwood paste on his forehead.