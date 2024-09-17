PM Modi launches Odisha govt's 'Subhadra' scheme, railway, NH projects worth over Rs 3,800 cr

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched Subhadra Yojana, a women-centric scheme of the Odisha government, and unveiled railway and national highway projects worth over Rs 3,800 crore in the state.

Modi laid the foundation stones and dedicated to the nation railway projects worth Rs 2,871 crore in the state.

He also launched national highway projects worth Rs 1,000 crore at a programme at Janata Maidan here.