PM Modi likely to visit Odisha for BJP govt's anniversary celebrations next month: Majhi

<p>Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-charan-majhi">Mohan Charan Majhi</a> on Thursday said PM Narendra Modi is likely to visit the state next month to attend the second anniversary celebrations of the BJP government in Odisha.</p>.<p>Speaking at an ABVP event in Bhubaneswar, Majhi said he had met the prime minister in New Delhi earlier this week and invited him to visit Odisha for the occasion.</p>.Odisha CM Majhi faces reality check with back-to-back challenges.<p>"The Prime Minister's Office has given a positive response to the visit, though the date is yet to be finalised," the chief minister said.</p>.<p>He said June 12, June 20 and September 17, Modi's birthday, are among the dates being considered for the proposed visit.</p>.BJP government in Odisha completes 500 days in office: CM Mohan Charan Majhi says all poll promises implemented.<p>Modi had attended the swearing-in ceremony of Majhi and the BJP council of ministers on June 12, 2024, after the party came to power in Odisha, ending the 24-year rule of the BJD government led by Naveen Patnaik.</p>.<p>The chief minister said preparations have already begun in the state to welcome the PM, even though the final schedule has not yet been confirmed. </p>