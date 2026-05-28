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PM Modi likely to visit Odisha for BJP govt's anniversary celebrations next month: Majhi

"The Prime Minister's Office has given a positive response to the visit, though the date is yet to be finalised," the chief minister said.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 17:52 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 17:52 IST
India NewsOdishaNarendra ModiMohan Charan Majhi

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