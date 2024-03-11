PM Modi to flag off third Vande Bharat linking Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneswar in Odisha on March 12

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay foundation stone and dedicate various railway projects worth over Rs 85,000 crore including projects in Odisha on Tuesday, an official said.

This was stated by East Coast Railway Additional General Manager Mohesh Kumar Behera at a press conference here on Monday.

Behera said the prime minister will hold these functions at 764 locations across India. "During the occasion, the prime minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for 274 railway projects in Odisha," he said.