Police arrests man wanted in several criminal cases after encounter

Bhubaneswar: A man wanted by police in several criminal cases was nabbed here in the early hours on Thursday after an encounter, an officer said.

The man identified as Raghu Biswal sustained a bullet injury in the encounter with a team of Mancheswar police station and was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for treatment, said Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh.

Acting on information that two suspected anti-social elements are roaming near the Baliyatra ground here in a bike, a team of Mancheswar police station rushed to the spot at about 3 am, the DCP said.

The police team detected two persons on a bike. When it approached them to verify their identities, they tried to escape towards the Nandankanan side, but police chased them and near Baliyatra Padia (ground), one of them opened fire on the police team, Singh said.