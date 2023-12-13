Posing as Maoists, 4 sought to extort Rs 60L from Odisha trader

Koraput, Odisha: Four people including two women who attempted to extort Rs 60 lakh from a trader in Odisha’s Rayagada district posing as Maoists were arrested, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The four had called up the trader, identifying themselves as Maoists and demanded money for their organisation earlier this month.

They had also threatened to try him in a kangaroo court and eliminate him if he failed to meet the demand or report the matter to the police.

"As the trader received continuous calls from them and got an extortion letter at his home, he lodged a complaint at Doraguda police station," Rayagada district Superintendent of Police Vivekananda Sarma said.

A special team was formed to investigate the case and the callers were arrested on Tuesday, he said.