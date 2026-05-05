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Pregnant woman hacked to death while sitting on 'dharna' before in-laws' house in Odisha

The accused, her husband's younger brother, has been detained.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 16:05 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 16:05 IST
India NewsOdishaCrime

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