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Probe begins into Keonjhar skeleton episode after Odisha CM's order

CM Majhi had directed the revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) of Northern Division to initiate a probe into the incident.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 08:51 IST
India NewsOdishaCongressBJDMohan Charan Majhi

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