Probe begins into Keonjhar skeleton episode after Odisha CM's order

<p>Keonjhar: The Odisha government on Thursday started an inquiry into the episode of a tribal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/odisha/odisha-cm-orders-inquiry-after-row-erupts-over-tribal-man-carrying-sisters-skeleton-to-bank-3984486">man carrying his sister's skeleton</a> to a bank in Keonjhar district as a proof of death to withdraw her money, officials said.</p><p>Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had directed the revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) of Northern Division to initiate a probe into the incident, after a shocking clip of the 50-year-old man carrying the remains to the Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank went viral on social media, causing an uproar.</p><p>As part of the probe, Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, the RDC of Northern Division, along with Keonjhar District Collector Vishal Singh and other officials, visited the Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank on Thursday.</p><p>Mohapatra checked the CCTV footage and questioned the bank officials to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, the officials said.</p>.Odisha CM orders inquiry after row erupts over tribal man carrying sister's skeleton to bank.<p>The team also visited Dianali village under Patana block of Keonjhar district and questioned Jeetu Munda, who had carried the skeleton of his sister Karla Munda (56) to the bank.</p><p>Meanwhile, a Congress delegation led by former PCC president Niranjan Patnaik met Munda earlier in the day.</p><p>A fact-finding team of the BJD had also visited Munda's house on Wednesday. The party has sought a judicial probe into the matter.</p><p>The Odisha government has provided an assistance of Rs 30,000 to Munda, who also received the money from the bank account of his deceased sister, the officials added.</p>