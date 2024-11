Prohibitory orders imposed in Odisha's Jajpur town over alleged attack on Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo

The prohibitory order was imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Jajpur police station area and Biraja Haat area in the municipal town after tension gripped the district following the attack on Sahoo on November 20 evening, the official said.