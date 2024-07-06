Puri celebrates two-day Rath Yatra after 53 years, President Murmu to witness event

Puri, Odisha: The seaside pilgrim town of Puri is all set for smooth conduct of Lord Jagannath's annual Rath Yatra festival which will be a two-day affair after 53 years.

Along with lakhs of devotees, President Droupadi Murmu is also scheduled to witness the Rath Yatra on Sunday. The state government has made special arrangements for her visit.

Officials said that the Odisha government has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival which usually is organised in a single day.

Some celestial arrangements have made it a two-day event. Rath Yatra was last held for two days in 1971.

In a departure from tradition, some of the rituals related to the festival involving the three sibling deities -- Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra -- will also be held in a single day on Sunday.

The chariots have been parked in front of the Lion's Gate of the Jagannath temple from where they would be taken to Gundicha temple where the chariots will remain for a week.