Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Puri Jagannath temple administration urges ASI to start repair work of Ratna Bhandar

Ratna Bhandar was reopened in July this year after 46 years for an inventory of valuables and the repair of its structure.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 05:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 05:16 IST
India NewsOdishaPuriJagannath Temple

Follow us on :

Follow Us