Puri Jagannath temple to remain closed for four hours on March 5; here's why

<p>Puri: The Jagannath temple authorities in Puri on Wednesday informed that the shrine will be out of bounds for devotees for four hours on March 5 for a special ritual called ‘Banakalagi.” In a public notice, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said that darshan inside the temple will be suspended from 6 pm to 10 pm.</p>.<p>Banaklagi is a secret and special ritual where the faces of the trinity -- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath -- are coloured afresh.</p>.<p>During the Banakalagi, also called “Srimukha Sringara”, is traditionally performed by a category of servitors called the Dutta Mohapatra. Natural colours prepared from herbs and certain materials, including ‘kasturi’ (musk) and ‘karpura’ (camphor), are used for colouring the faces of idols, a servitor said.</p>.ISKCON accused of spreading misinformation against Jagannath culture.<p>Meanwhile, SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee issued show-cause notices to three servitors following allegations of ritual delays, misconduct toward on-duty officials, and breach of discipline on February 28.</p>.<p>The erring servitors were asked to reply within seven days. They were also accused of misbehaving with the temple officials.</p>.<p>Padhee said that strict action will be initiated under the Shree Jagannath Temple Act to ensure the sanctity and discipline of the shrine are maintained.</p>