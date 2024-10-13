Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Puri Jagannath temple's 'Mahaprasad' could be made free for devotees soon

The free distribution of the ‘Mahaprasad’ will entail an additional expenditure of Rs 14-15 crore per year for the government.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 11:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 11:13 IST
India NewsOdishaPuriJagannath TempleTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us