Puri Jagannath temple's 'Mahaprasad' could be made free for devotees soon

<p>Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is planning to distribute the 'Mahaprasad' at Puri's Jagannath temple to devotees free of cost, a state minister said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The planned move could materialise soon, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan told reporters here.</p>.<p>Harichandan said the free distribution of the 'Mahaprasad' will entail an additional expenditure of Rs 14-15 crore per year for the government.</p>.<p>"We are trying to involve a few devotees who are financially sound to come forward and join hands in this initiative. Some of them have already agreed to support the move," he said.</p>.<p>The implementation process is likely to start after the holy Odia 'Kartik' month (two months), the minister said.</p>.<p>Similarly, special arrangements have been made for 'Habisyalis', the women who perform specific rituals during the 'Kartik' month, he said.</p>.<p>"We have started preparing a design to streamline the public darshan (of the Jagannath temple). A dedicated system will be put in place so that devotees do not face any issue while visiting the 12th century shrine," Harichandan added.</p>