Railways to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha in next 5 years: Vaishnaw

"The Congress government and then the BJD government have neglected the development of the railway sector in Odisha. So, with the formation of a double-engine government of BJP in Odisha and Centre, now, the gap created during the past years, will be met by creating a new record in these five years," he said.

Though many mega railway projects have been sanctioned, those were delayed due to delay in land acquisition by the previous BJD government, said Vaishnaw, adding, "Now double engine government is formed and the pace of the railway projects will be accelerated." The Union minister said the allocation to Odisha in the railway budget has been enhanced from Rs 800 crore during the UPA government to over Rs 10,000 crore during Modi government.