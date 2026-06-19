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Railways to operate special train between Rourkela-Tatanagar on June 21 for NEET re-exam

Special train no 68044 will depart from Rourkela at 05:10 hours on June 21 and arrive at Tatanagar station at 09:20 hours.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 14:16 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 14:16 IST
India NewsOdishaNEETJharkhandspecial trainsre-exam

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