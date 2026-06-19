Railways to operate special train between Rourkela-Tatanagar on June 21 for NEET re-exam

<p>Jamshedpur: The Chakradharpur (CKP) division of South Eastern Railway will run a special train between Rourkela and Tatanagar on June 21 to facilitate candidates appearing in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET</a> 2026 examination, an official said on Friday.</p>.<p>Special train no 68044 will depart from Rourkela at 05:10 hours on June 21 and arrive at Tatanagar station at 09:20 hours, a statement issued by PRO-cum-Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (CKP division) said.</p>.Special trains to operate from Bengaluru to Chhattisgarh, Bihar.<p>Keeping in view the convenience of candidates appearing for NEET-2026 examination, the CKP division of S E Rly has decided to operate a special train between Rourkela and Tatanagar station on 21st June, the statement stated.</p>.<p>To maximise convenience for NEET-2026 candidates and ensure their timely arrival at the examination centres, this special train will be provided with stoppages at all stations and halt between Rourkela and Tatanagar. </p>