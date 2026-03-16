<p>Voting began for four<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha"> Rajya Sabha</a> seats in Odisha on Monday, amid cross-voting fear. </p><p>The voting commenced at 9 am and will continue till 4 pm in the Assembly complex, with Opposition BJD accusing the ruling BJP of indulging in "horse trading".</p><p>Voting for Rajya Sabha polls will be held in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/odisha-india">Odisha </a>after a gap of 12 years. Five candidates are in the fray for the four seats which will fall vacant on April 2.</p>.Rajya Sabha polls in Bihar on Monday, CM Nitish Kumar, BJP chief in fray.<p>Two candidates of the BJP are its state unit president Manmohan Samal, and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar. Former Union minister Dilip Ray is also contesting as an Independent and has the support of the saffron party.</p><p>The BJD nominees are party leader Santrupt Misra and eminent urologist Dr Datteswar Hota, whom the Congress and the CPI(M) are supporting.</p><p>There is a possibility of cross-voting as neither the ruling BJP nor the opposition BJD has the required numbers to win the fourth seat.</p><p>In the 147-member Odisha Assembly, the BJP has 79 MLAs and the support of three Independents, while the BJD has 48 members after the suspension of two of its legislators on January 15. The Congress has 14 MLAs and one member of CPI(M).</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>