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Polling begins for elections to four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha amid cross-voting fears

Five candidates are in the fray for the four seats which will fall vacant on April 2.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 05:39 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 05:39 IST
India NewsOdishaIndian PoliticsRajya Sabha

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