Ratna Bhandar: Here's what Puri Jagannath Temple's treasury unlocked after 46 years contains

The Ratna Bhandar or revered treasury of the Puri Lord Jagannath temple was reopened on Sunday after 46 years.

As per media reports, the treasury hosts precious gold and diamond jewellery that was offered to Lord Jagannath. The Magazine, out of Odisha, has noted that the King Anangabhima Dev of the state had donated 2.5 lakh madhas of gold so jewellery could be made for the deity.

The Ratna Bhandar comes with two chambers, the Bhitar and Bahar Bhandars—inner and outer treasuries—and as per the publication, the outer treasury is home to three gold necklaces (Haridakanthi Mali), each of which weighs 120 tolas.

As per the report, the Suna Sribhuja and Sri Payar of Lord Jagannath and Bahabhadra is also located there.

The inner treasury is reported to have around 74 gold ornaments, each of which weighs over 100 tolas.

The report notes that there are also plates made of gold, diamond, pearls and corals. That aside, there are over 140 silver jewellery kept there as well.