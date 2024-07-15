Ratna Bhandar: Here's what Puri Jagannath Temple's treasury unlocked after 46 years contains

The Ratna Bhandar or revered treasury of the Puri Lord Jagannath temple was reopened on Sunday after 46 years.
As per media reports, the treasury hosts precious gold and diamond jewellery that was offered to Lord Jagannath. The Magazine, out of Odisha, has noted that the King Anangabhima Dev of the state had donated 2.5 lakh madhas of gold so jewellery could be made for the deity.
The Ratna Bhandar comes with two chambers, the Bhitar and Bahar Bhandars—inner and outer treasuries—and as per the publication, the outer treasury is home to three gold necklaces (Haridakanthi Mali), each of which weighs 120 tolas.
As per the report, the Suna Sribhuja and Sri Payar of Lord Jagannath and Bahabhadra is also located there.
The inner treasury is reported to have around 74 gold ornaments, each of which weighs over 100 tolas.
The report notes that there are also plates made of gold, diamond, pearls and corals. That aside, there are over 140 silver jewellery kept there as well.
The reopening of the Ratna Bhandar had become a major political issue during the recently held assembly elections in the state. Targetting the then-ruling BJD over its missing keys, the BJP had promised that it would make efforts to reopen the treasury if it won the polls.
"On the wish of Lord Jagannath, the Odia community, with the identity of 'Odia Asmita', has started making efforts to move forward," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X in Odia.
"On your wish, the four gates of the Jagannath temples were earlier opened. Today, on your wish, the Ratna Bhandar was opened after 46 years for a greater purpose," it said in the post, which was shared at 1.28 pm, the auspicious moment decided to reopen the treasury.
ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) July 14, 2024
ହେ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ!
ତୁମେ ଲୀଳାମୟ। ତୁମ ଇଚ୍ଛାରେ ଏ ସାରା ସଂସାର ଆତଯାତ ହେଉଛି। ତୁମେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତିର ହୃତ୍ ସ୍ପନ୍ଦନ। ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତିର ଅସ୍ମିତା ଓ ସ୍ବାଭିମାନର ଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ପରିଚୟ।
ତୁମ ଇଚ୍ଛାରେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତି ଆଜି ତାର ଅସ୍ମିତାର ପରିଚୟକୁ ନେଇ ଆଗକୁ ବଢ଼ିବାକୁ ଉଦ୍ୟମ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛି। ତୁମ ଇଚ୍ଛାରେ ପ୍ରଥମେ ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିରର ଚାରି…
Among the 11 people present when the treasury was reopened were former Orissa High Court judge Biswanath Rath, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, ASI Superintendent DB Gadanayak and a representative of Puri's titular king 'Gajapati Maharaja', officials said.
Also among them were four servitors, Patjoshi Mohapatra, Bhandar Mekap, Chadhaukarana and Deulikaran, who took care of the rituals, they said.
The treasury was last opened in 1978.
The government has decided to prepare a digital catalogue of the valuables in the Ratna Bhandar that will have details such as their weight and make, an official said.
An ASI official noted that structural engineers, mechanical engineers and civil engineers will inspect the Ratna Bhandar for the repair work.
Though there were rumours that snakes would be found, believed to be guarding the valuables inside, when the treasury was opened, no reptiles became immediately evident, it was reported.
(With PTI inputs)