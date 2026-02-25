Menu
Record cash of Rs 4 crore seized from Odisha flat of officer arrested in corruption case

This is the highest-ever cash seizure made by the anti-corruption agency. Other assets detected so far include a palatial double-storey house in Bhubaneswar and approximately 130 gram of gold.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 06:21 IST
Published 25 February 2026, 06:21 IST
