Ruckus continues for second day in Odisha Assembly

As the House remained paralysed, Mallik in a ruling asked the Assembly secretary to inquire into the allegations of the BJP members. The saffron party members had alleged that they were not informed regarding reason of rejection of their questions. Majhi said it is 'unfortunate' that the opposition members’ questions are rejected. 'If our questions are not accepted for discussion during question hour, then why are we here? The BJP MLAs are sporting black badges to express their opposition to it,' he said.