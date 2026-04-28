Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

'Settled claim amount': Bank clarifies after row over Odisha man bringing sister's skeleton to withdraw money

The bank said the claim amount of Rs 19,402 was settled in the name of three legal heirs and money handed over to them, in accordance with established norms.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 14:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 April 2026, 14:52 IST
India NewsOdishaSkeletonbank

Follow us on :

Follow Us