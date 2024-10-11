Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Seven police personnel injured in attack while rescuing kidnapped girl in Odisha

A case has been registered at Barachana police station, and a special team has been formed to apprehend the suspects, who fled the area after the incident.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 16:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 16:25 IST
India NewsOdishaPolice

Follow us on :

Follow Us