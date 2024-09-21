'Sexual assault' in police custody: BJD stages dharna near Raj Bhavan, Congress tries to gherao CM's residence

BJD leader and Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, who took part in the demonstration said, "BJD president Naveen Patnaik has demanded a court-monitored SIT probe and judicial inquiry because the state police cannot properly investigate the allegations against its own personnel. Therefore, a judicial probe can only give justice to the victims." Das also accused the state government of trying to cover up the incident and protect the erring policemen involved in the incident.