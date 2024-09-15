Six-foot-long crocodile rescued from village pond in Odisha

Chittaranjan Beura, Forest Range Officer of the park, said, "The crocodile might have strayed into the village from nearby Barunei creek during high tide. The residents managed to capture it. After being informed, forest personnel released it into the wild. The locals did not cause any harm to the reptile." The population of saltwater crocodiles in Bhitarkanika has increased from 96 in 1975 to 1,811 at present.