Six killed, 5 injured as passenger vehicle hits truck in Odisha

<p>Sundargarh (Odisha): Six people were killed and five others injured after a vehicle in which they were travelling rammed into a truck in Odisha's Sundargarh district early on Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>The accident occurred near Gaikanapali area under the Hemgiri Police Station limits when the passenger-carrying van hit the truck from behind, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>"Six members of a 'kirtan' group died on the spot, and five others were injured. Maybe, the accident occurred due to fog in the area," he said.</p>.<p>The 'kirtan' party went to Chakkplai village for a programme on the occasion of Diwali, and the accident took place when they were returning to their villages.</p>.<p>The deceased people belonged to Kandagoda and Samarpinda villages in the district.</p>.<p>The injured persons were admitted to a local hospital, the officer said.</p>.<p>Local people blocked the road, demanding ex gratia for the victims' families. </p>