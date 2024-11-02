Home
Six killed, 5 injured as passenger vehicle hits truck in Odisha

The accident occurred near Gaikanapali area under the Hemgiri Police Station limits when the passenger-carrying van hit the truck from behind, a senior officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 05:51 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 05:51 IST
India NewsOdishaAccident

