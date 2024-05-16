Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Six killed in multiple-vehicle collision in Odisha's Keonjhar

The accident took place on NH 520 in Champua area on Wednesday evening when a truck moving ahead of the car applied sudden brakes and the car rammed into it from the rear
PTI
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 04:38 IST
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 04:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Keonjhar: At least six people, including four women, were killed when the car they were travelling in got crushed between two trucks in Odisha's Keonjhar district, police said.

The accident took place on NH 520 in Champua area on Wednesday evening when a truck moving ahead of the car applied sudden brakes and the car rammed into it from the rear.

Another truck coming behind the car, in turn, rammed into it, killing all six occupants of the smaller vehicle, a police officer said.

The deceased were family members and their bodies were sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2024, 04:38 IST
India NewsOdishaAccident

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT