Soren urges Odisha CM for high-level inquiry into Jharkhand student's death at Bhubaneswar college

"I request the Honorable Chief Minister of Odisha, Mr. @MohanMOdisha ji, to please order a high-level inquiry into the suspicious death of Abhishek Ravi from Ranchi in ITER College of Odisha and take strict action against the culprits. May God give peace to the soul of Abhishek and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult time of grief," Soren posted on X.