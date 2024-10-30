Special summary revision of voters’ list begins in Odisha

<p>Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission on Tuesday started a special summary revision of the voters’ list in Odisha.</p>.<p>This revision process will continue for one month till November 28, an official said.</p>.<p>To create widespread public awareness, the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Odisha organised a walkathon and a 'pathutsav' here.</p>.Odisha to construct 500 more multi-purpose buildings as disaster preparedness.<p>The programme was inaugurated by CEO R S Gopalan.</p>.<p>Hundreds of students participated in the walkathon that started from Master Canteen Square here to Ram Mandir Square.</p>.<p>Later, a 'pathutsav' (street festival) was held in the city.</p>.<p>On this occasion, Gopalan said that every citizen who has attained the age of 18 years must register their name on the voter list.</p>.<p>“Our main objective is to strengthen democracy by creating widespread awareness among voters and 100 per cent participation in elections,” he said.</p>.<p>Khurda district collector Chanchal Rana said that democracy and elections are like two sides of the same coin and one is not possible without the other. </p>