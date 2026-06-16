Supreme Court directs Odisha to provide full social security to visually impaired man and elderly mother

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Odisha government to ensure that all eligible social security benefits and basic amenities are extended without delay to Japa Bhue, a visually impaired man, and his 80-year-old mother Radhika Bhue.</p><p>The mother-son were reported to be living in extreme poverty.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana expressed concern over the dignified sustenance of the duo and sought detailed compliance reports on the welfare measures provided to them. </p><p>The court issued the directions while hearing a suo motu case registered on the issue titled “In Re: Ensuring Basic Human Dignity And Social Security For Differently Abled Citizens Living In Extreme Poverty And Other Ancillary Issues”.</p>.Supreme Court reconstitutes committee on gender sensitisation.<p>“We are, however, concerned about the sustenance and the dignified life of Japa Bhue and his mother... The State of Odisha and its authorities are directed to ensure that all basic amenities are made available to Srimati Radhika Bhue and her son Japa Bhue till further orders,” the bench observed.</p><p>During the hearing, counsel for the Odisha government informed the court that a dwelling unit had been allotted to Radhika Bhue and that units had also been allotted to Japa Bhue’s brothers. </p><p>The state submitted that Radhika Bhue was receiving a monthly pension of Rs 3,500, while Japa Bhue was getting Rs 3,500 as disability pension. They were also receiving free rice under a government scheme. </p><p>The court, after recording the submissions, directed authorities to verify and file a detailed affidavit through an officer not below the rank of Additional Chief Secretary, clarifying whether old-age pension has been granted to Radhika Bhue, the quantum of payment, and release of arrears. </p><p>It also sought details of other social security benefits and welfare schemes — both Central and state — to which she is entitled and whether they have been extended.</p><p>For Japa Bhue, who is blind by birth, the court directed disclosure of his entitlement to disability pension and other welfare benefits, along with confirmation of whether they have been provided.</p><p>The court further directed Aravind Patnaik, Member Secretary of the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA), to personally interact with the family. It asked district legal services authorities to coordinate with the Chief Medical Officer for any immediate medical assistance required by Radhika Bhue or her son.</p><p>In a significant direction, the court asked that Japa Bhue be engaged as a para-legal volunteer to sensitise specially-abled persons about their rights and available government schemes. He is to be paid an honorarium not less than the minimum wages notified by the state under the Minimum Wages Act.</p><p>The bench observed prima facie that Japa Bhue appeared eligible for a separate dwelling unit and directed the legal services authority to examine the matter under applicable schemes and pursue it with the government if required.</p><p>The court has asked both the state government and the OSLSA to submit separate status reports detailing all social security measures extended to the mother and son, including housing. </p><p>It scheduled the matter for further hearing in the third week of July.</p><p>The case stemmed from media reports highlighting the plight of Japa Bhue, a resident of Bagadia village in Odisha’s Subarnapur district, and his elderly mother, who were struggling in a dilapidated house despite being eligible for multiple welfare benefits. Local authorities had initiated inquiries following the reports.</p>