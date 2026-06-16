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Supreme Court directs Odisha to provide full social security to visually impaired man and elderly mother

The mother-son were reported to be living in extreme poverty.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 12:37 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 12:37 IST
India NewsOdishaSupreme Court

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