The Tuesday Interview | 'BJD is an independent party, and will not align with any bloc,' says Sasmit Patra

After the 2024 elections, Naveen Patnaik has specifically asked its MPs to be an aggressive Opposition in Parliament. Isn’t the coinage different this time?

We have been a governing party in Odisha for the past 24 years. This is the first time we have become an all-out Opposition party. So you would naturally expect a party which is in opposition in Delhi and in Odisha to become more assertive, aggressive. As a party in government, you have to engage with the union government. But today, we cannot have the same strategy. When you are a governing party, there is always a sense of engagement. If the situation changes, our strategy would change. It happens with any organisation.

Are you saying that there is no coordination with the I.N.D.I.A bloc in Parliament?

There is no coordination, there is no floor management. In fact on July 4, we actually walked out of Parliament much before I.N.D.I.A bloc did. That is there for everyone to see.

Do you mean to say you are not allowing any particular bloc to appropriate the Opposition space?

Parliament is a place where every individual MP has a voice unless there is a Whip issued by the party. Parliamentary democracy provides a voice to every MP. Similarly every political party has an equal voice. Now they may choose to align or not align with a certain combination. We are an independent entity. We fight the BJP and the Congress in Odisha. There is no question of aligning with the Left or the Right.

Congress and other Opposition parties used to accuse the BJD and YSR Congress of being pro-BJP. After elections, YSR Congress is not perceived to be aggressive like BJD. Why is it so?

Well, I do not want to hold the brief for the YSR Congress. I can speak about what BJD is doing and why we are doing it. I would be exceeding my brief by talking about another party.

What was the assessment and message by Naveen Patnaik to the MPs?

His message was very clear – work for the interests and just demands of the people of Odisha. Our state has been denied the special category status. We had raised this demand in Parliament several times. The primary objective will be to ensure special category status. Today, the NDA allies TDP and JD(U) are talking about special category status. I am sure the BJP, though being in the government, cannot wish them away. TDP’s N Chandrababu Naidu has already committed to the people of Andhra Pradesh before the election. JD(U) National Executive now has talked about special category status. We have been demanding it for 20 years. Ironically, the Odisha BJP, in its 2014 election manifesto, had promised that if it comes to power, Odisha will have special category status. So we are holding the BJP to their own words.