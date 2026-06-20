Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

There is little bit of Modi in everyone’s life in India: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

He praised Modi and claimed that his government has achieved remarkable achievements by following the footprints of Modi.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 14:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 14:54 IST
India NewsOdishaPM ModiMohan Charan Majhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us